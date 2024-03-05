U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron practice fighter maneuver training over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. After the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s provided fuel to 52nd Fighter Wing F-16s, the 480th FS interacted with Estonian Defense Forces and Polish Air Forces on the ground, strengthening the NATO alliances and developing partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel )
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914849
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110162580
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th Fighter Squadron practices Agile Combat Employment over Estonia and Poland, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
