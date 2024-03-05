Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th Fighter Squadron practices Agile Combat Employment over Estonia and Poland

    ESTONIA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron practice fighter maneuver training over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. After the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s provided fuel to 52nd Fighter Wing F-16s, the 480th FS interacted with Estonian Defense Forces and Polish Air Forces on the ground, strengthening the NATO alliances and developing partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914849
    VIRIN: 240306-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110162580
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: EE

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Spangdahlem AB
    480th FS
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ready AF

