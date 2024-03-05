Forging Warrior Hearts, Ep1

The Expeditionary Center Enterprise is focused on making sure Airmen have what they need to face the pacing challenge. Check out the video below to see how Airmen from the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, 621st Contingency Response Wing, and Joint Base Charleston are preparing Airmen to FIGHT!
