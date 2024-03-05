The F-35 Joint Program Office Command Video provides a high-level overview of the F-35 Program from the Director & Program Executive Officer, Service Deputies, Directors and Program Managers that oversee day to day operations.
The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 10:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914844
|VIRIN:
|240304-D-DP787-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110162526
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Joint Program Office Command Video, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT