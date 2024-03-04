B-roll footage of F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron practicing fighter maneuver training over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts, by distributing aviation operations, ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel )
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914839
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-GY077-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110162371
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll of 480th Fighter Squadron conducting Agile Combat Employment training over Estonia and Poland, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
