    B-roll of 480th Fighter Squadron conducting Agile Combat Employment training over Estonia and Poland

    ESTONIA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron practicing fighter maneuver training over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts, by distributing aviation operations, ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914839
    VIRIN: 240305-F-GY077-1003
    Filename: DOD_110162371
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Spangdahlem AB
    480th FS
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ready AF

