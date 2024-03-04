B-roll of 480th Fighter Squadron conducting Agile Combat Employment training over Estonia and Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron practicing fighter maneuver training over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts, by distributing aviation operations, ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel )