    B-Roll: 15th MEU, Royal Thai Recon Marines Jump into Cobra Gold

    HAT YAO BEACH, THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Recon Marines assigned to the Royal Thai Marine Corps Recon Battalion conduct a high altitude low opening jump out of a C-130 Hercules in support of an amphibious assault during Exercise Cobra Gold at Hat Yao Beach in Rayong province, Thailand, March 1, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Location: HAT YAO BEACH, TH

