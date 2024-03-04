We Are Warfighters (Full Length)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914819" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video depicts five U.S. Airmen assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, training and preparing for Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at AUAB to build morale and develop warfighters, drawing parallels that define the mental and physical fortitude required to win in the ring and on the battle field. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)