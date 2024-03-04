This video depicts five U.S. Airmen assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, training and preparing for Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at AUAB to build morale and develop warfighters, drawing parallels that define the mental and physical fortitude required to win in the ring and on the battle field. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 01:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914819
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-BQ566-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110162248
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are Warfighters (Full Length), by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT