    We Are Warfighters (Full Length)

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    This video depicts five U.S. Airmen assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, training and preparing for Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at AUAB to build morale and develop warfighters, drawing parallels that define the mental and physical fortitude required to win in the ring and on the battle field. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 01:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914819
    VIRIN: 240306-F-BQ566-1006
    Filename: DOD_110162248
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA

    Airman Magazine
    Al Udeid Air Base
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    Developing Warfighters
    Rumble in the Deid II

