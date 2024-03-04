Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casey and K-16 Invite Newcomers to Culture Tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sgt. Nicholas Riccio, Humphreys American Forces Network broadcaster, speaks about the 2024 Newcomer’s Culture Tour event on Gyeongbok Palace, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held for newly arrived soldiers, DoD civilians, and their family members to enhance better understandings of Korea’s culture and history, promoting mutual respect between soldiers and civilians assigned to Area I and II. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 00:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914817
    VIRIN: 240306-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110162203
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, Casey and K-16 Invite Newcomers to Culture Tour, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    Camp Casey
    K-16
    newcomers
    RoK US alliance
    Gyeongbok Palace
    Culture Tour

