Casey and K-16 Invite Newcomers to Culture Tour

Sgt. Nicholas Riccio, Humphreys American Forces Network broadcaster, speaks about the 2024 Newcomer’s Culture Tour event on Gyeongbok Palace, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held for newly arrived soldiers, DoD civilians, and their family members to enhance better understandings of Korea’s culture and history, promoting mutual respect between soldiers and civilians assigned to Area I and II. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)