Sgt. Nicholas Riccio, Humphreys American Forces Network broadcaster, speaks about the 2024 Newcomer’s Culture Tour event on Gyeongbok Palace, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held for newly arrived soldiers, DoD civilians, and their family members to enhance better understandings of Korea’s culture and history, promoting mutual respect between soldiers and civilians assigned to Area I and II. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 00:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914817
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-KQ035-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110162203
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Casey and K-16 Invite Newcomers to Culture Tour, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
