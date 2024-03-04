Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Love Speaks on Back Bone University

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha and Sgt. Nicholas Riccio

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, senior enlisted advisor of United States Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, United Nations Command, speaks on radio with American Forces Network DJ Senior Airman Darius Frazier about Back Bone University on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Back Bone University was designed as a four-day, hands-on and classroom-oriented training that concentrates on joint and combined operations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 20:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914812
    VIRIN: 240228-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161950
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

