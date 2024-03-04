U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker, aircrew flight equipment technicians, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct aircrew helmet inspections and B-52H Stratofortress parachute packing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914806
|VIRIN:
|240219-F-EY126-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110161754
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFE supporting BTF ops, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT