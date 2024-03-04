Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE supporting BTF ops

    GUAM

    02.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker, aircrew flight equipment technicians, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct aircrew helmet inspections and B-52H Stratofortress parachute packing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914806
    VIRIN: 240219-F-EY126-3002
    Filename: DOD_110161754
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

