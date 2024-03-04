AFE supporting BTF ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker, aircrew flight equipment technicians, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct aircrew helmet inspections and B-52H Stratofortress parachute packing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)