    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete in NATO boxing event

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    03.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division compete in the NATO boxing event organized by the Forward Land Forces in Rakvere, Estonia, March 2, 2024. Soldiers from Estonia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States competed in the boxing event that encouraged bonding between NATO forces. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 01:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914805
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-RD685-1002
    Filename: DOD_110161749
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: RAKVERE, EE

