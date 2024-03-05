Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Innovation Board Monthly Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) is holding a public meeting on March 5th from 4:00-4:45pm ET. The DIB provides the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and other senior leaders in the Department of Defense with independent and actionable recommendations on catalyzing innovation across the Department. This diverse and distinguished board of experts will be discussing the DIB’s two current studies under development, “Aligning Incentives that Drive Faster Tech Adoption” and “Optimizing how we innovate with Allies and Partners,” to provide recommendations on ways the Department can drive and scale innovation to support the warfighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 914798
    Filename: DOD_110161550
    Length: 00:44:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Innovation Board Monthly Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Innovation Board Monthly Meeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT