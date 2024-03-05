Defense Innovation Board Monthly Meeting

The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) is holding a public meeting on March 5th from 4:00-4:45pm ET. The DIB provides the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and other senior leaders in the Department of Defense with independent and actionable recommendations on catalyzing innovation across the Department. This diverse and distinguished board of experts will be discussing the DIB’s two current studies under development, “Aligning Incentives that Drive Faster Tech Adoption” and “Optimizing how we innovate with Allies and Partners,” to provide recommendations on ways the Department can drive and scale innovation to support the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 17:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|914798
|Filename:
|DOD_110161550
|Length:
|00:44:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
