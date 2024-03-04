Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A celebration of Women's History Month at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2024. March is recognized as Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914793
    VIRIN: 240305-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161407
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Women's History Month, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    JBER
    Women's History Month

