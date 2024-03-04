A MC-130J Commando II assigned to 27th Special Operations Wing refuels a MH-47G Chinook helicopter assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) during Arctic Edge 24 over the Alaskan wilderness, Mar. 2, 2024. During AE24, more than 400 joint and allied Special Operators trained in extreme cold conditions to sharpen SOF readiness across unique specialties like long range fires and movements, special reconnaissance, rapid resupply, personnel recovery, and medical care in the austere Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914780
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-VD069-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161286
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 160TH SOAR (A) Aerial Refueling, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT