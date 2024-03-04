Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    160TH SOAR (A) Aerial Refueling

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    A MC-130J Commando II assigned to 27th Special Operations Wing refuels a MH-47G Chinook helicopter assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) during Arctic Edge 24 over the Alaskan wilderness, Mar. 2, 2024. During AE24, more than 400 joint and allied Special Operators trained in extreme cold conditions to sharpen SOF readiness across unique specialties like long range fires and movements, special reconnaissance, rapid resupply, personnel recovery, and medical care in the austere Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914780
    VIRIN: 240302-F-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161286
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 160TH SOAR (A) Aerial Refueling, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

