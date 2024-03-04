Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Violet Albright

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Meet Violet Albright, the construction division chief for the Seattle District, and is a woman in construction.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914775
    VIRIN: 240304-A-OI229-8127
    Filename: DOD_110161253
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    Women in Construction

