    U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters conducted a joint test mission for the XQ-58A on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The joint effort focused on the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer-Portfolio Programme (PAACK-P).This test was the result of a collaborative effort between Kratos, the Marine Corps, the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), the Naval Air Systems Command, the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 96th Test Wing.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    96th Test Wing
    HQUSMC
    96th Test Wing Public Affairs
    Kratos
    XQ-58A

