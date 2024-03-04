U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission

The U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters conducted a joint test mission for the XQ-58A on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The joint effort focused on the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer-Portfolio Programme (PAACK-P).This test was the result of a collaborative effort between Kratos, the Marine Corps, the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), the Naval Air Systems Command, the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 96th Test Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914772
|VIRIN:
|240103-F-NV708-4229
|Filename:
|DOD_110161127
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
