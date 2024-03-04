Ohio Partnership Meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leadership and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division joined state agencies at the Ohio State Partnering Meeting in Columbus, Ohio to discuss future collaboration and partnership across state initiatives.



Footage from Josh Bennet, US Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District.