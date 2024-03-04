Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Partnership Meeting

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Josh Bennett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District

    Leadership and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division joined state agencies at the Ohio State Partnering Meeting in Columbus, Ohio to discuss future collaboration and partnership across state initiatives.

    Footage from Josh Bennet, US Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District.

    COLUMBUS, OH, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    State
    Ohio
    Partnership
    Army

