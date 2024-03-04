2024 Army Trials Veteran Spc. Corine Hamilton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army veteran Spc. Corine Hamilton competes in the cycling event at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 3, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jesus Morales)