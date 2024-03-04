The Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 2-3, 2024. The PAC culinary competition aims to provide recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck and Spc. Michael Baumberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914765
|VIRIN:
|240304-Z-YY008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161047
|Length:
|00:51:32
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition (B-Roll), by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT