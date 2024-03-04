Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition (B-Roll)

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 2-3, 2024. The PAC culinary competition aims to provide recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck and Spc. Michael Baumberger)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914765
    VIRIN: 240304-Z-YY008-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161047
    Length: 00:51:32
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition (B-Roll), by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

