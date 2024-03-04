Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 2-3, 2024. The PAC culinary competition aims to provide recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck and Spc. Michael Baumberger)