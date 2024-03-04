Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: USFFC Celebrates the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Myers 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    240305-N-AL206-1001 (March 5th, 2024) NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Fleet Forces Command’s (USFFC) Deputy Commander, Vice Adm. John Gumbleton; Naval Air Force Atlantic’s (AIRLANT) Commander, Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society’s (NMCRS) Chief of Operations, retired Rear Adm. Dawn Cutler, deliver remarks during the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off Ceremony at USFFC Headquarters, March 5. AIRLANT is this year’s Active-Duty Fund Drive sponsor. The ceremony also featured a ceremonial cake-cutting and emphasized the importance of active-duty Sailors and Marines in the Hampton Roads community donating to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms. NMCRS has been supporting Sailors and Marines for 120 years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914764
    VIRIN: 240305-N-AL206-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161041
    Length: 00:17:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NMCRS

