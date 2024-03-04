B-ROLL: USFFC Celebrates the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240305-N-AL206-1001 (March 5th, 2024) NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Fleet Forces Command’s (USFFC) Deputy Commander, Vice Adm. John Gumbleton; Naval Air Force Atlantic’s (AIRLANT) Commander, Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society’s (NMCRS) Chief of Operations, retired Rear Adm. Dawn Cutler, deliver remarks during the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off Ceremony at USFFC Headquarters, March 5. AIRLANT is this year’s Active-Duty Fund Drive sponsor. The ceremony also featured a ceremonial cake-cutting and emphasized the importance of active-duty Sailors and Marines in the Hampton Roads community donating to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms. NMCRS has been supporting Sailors and Marines for 120 years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)