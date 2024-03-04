240305-N-AL206-1001 (March 5th, 2024) NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Fleet Forces Command’s (USFFC) Deputy Commander, Vice Adm. John Gumbleton; Naval Air Force Atlantic’s (AIRLANT) Commander, Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society’s (NMCRS) Chief of Operations, retired Rear Adm. Dawn Cutler, deliver remarks during the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off Ceremony at USFFC Headquarters, March 5. AIRLANT is this year’s Active-Duty Fund Drive sponsor. The ceremony also featured a ceremonial cake-cutting and emphasized the importance of active-duty Sailors and Marines in the Hampton Roads community donating to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms. NMCRS has been supporting Sailors and Marines for 120 years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914764
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-AL206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161041
|Length:
|00:17:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-ROLL: USFFC Celebrates the NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off Ceremony, by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
