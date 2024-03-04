Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun's Out, Gun(n)s Out

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn and Airman 1st Class Xaviera Stevens

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Matthew Gunn, a public affairs specialist from the 118th Wing, gives a tutorial on how to properly roll your OCP sleeves March 3, 2024, at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Matthew Gunn and Airman 1st Class Xaviera Stevens)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914762
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-NA438-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161028
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    This work, Sun's Out, Gun(n)s Out, by A1C Matthew Gunn and A1C Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

