B-ROLL U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission

Description: The U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters conducted a joint test mission for the
XQ-58A on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The joint effort focused on the
Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer-Portfolio Programme (PAACK-P).
This test was the result of a collaborative effort between Kratos, the Marine Corps,
the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)),
the Naval Air Systems Command, the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division,
the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 96th Test Wing.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914761
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-NV708-6866
|Filename:
|DOD_110161009
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
