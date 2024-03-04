Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE STARS: USAFE Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by William Lewis and Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    General James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, speaks to us about USAFE-AFAFRICA's mission and how Nellis helps them get after it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914759
    VIRIN: 240228-F-OA359-1000
    Filename: DOD_110161007
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE STARS: USAFE Commander, by William Lewis and A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACC
    AFAFRICA
    NAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT