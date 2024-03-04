General James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, speaks to us about USAFE-AFAFRICA's mission and how Nellis helps them get after it.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 14:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914759
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-OA359-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110161007
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE STARS: USAFE Commander, by William Lewis and A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT