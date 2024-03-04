Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Caption: A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food over Gaza, Mar. 5, 2024. The U.S. and Jordan conducted a humanitarian airlift, consisting of 60 bundles of food, which provided over 36,800 meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914753
    VIRIN: 240305-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_110160957
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    Humanitarian aid
    Gaza
    GazaHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT