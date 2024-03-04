Caption: A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food over Gaza, Mar. 5, 2024. The U.S. and Jordan conducted a humanitarian airlift, consisting of 60 bundles of food, which provided over 36,800 meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914753
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-XT642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160957
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
