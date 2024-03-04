Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Caption: A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food over Gaza, Mar. 5, 2024. The U.S. and Jordan conducted a humanitarian airlift, consisting of 60 bundles of food, which provided over 36,800 meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force video)