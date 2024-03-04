Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Partnership Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Josh Bennett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District

    Columbus, OH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Rivers Division met with representatives from the Ohio state agencies to discuss their respective programs, as well as explore collaborative efforts for the future in the state’s public infrastructure projects.
    Along with the representatives from all of the USACE districts within the Great Lakes and Rivers Division, there were also representatives present from the Ohio Departments of Agriculture, Transportation, Emergency Management, Natural Resources, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Each representative had an opportunity to brief information regarding their respective programs and share collaborative ideas for the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914752
    VIRIN: 240229-A-ZL691-1004
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110160950
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Partnership Meeting, by Josh Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    USACE
    Huntington
    wv
    ohio
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT