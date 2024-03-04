Ohio Partnership Meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Columbus, OH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Rivers Division met with representatives from the Ohio state agencies to discuss their respective programs, as well as explore collaborative efforts for the future in the state’s public infrastructure projects.

Along with the representatives from all of the USACE districts within the Great Lakes and Rivers Division, there were also representatives present from the Ohio Departments of Agriculture, Transportation, Emergency Management, Natural Resources, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Each representative had an opportunity to brief information regarding their respective programs and share collaborative ideas for the future.