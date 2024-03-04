USS Gerald R. Ford Operates with US 6th Fleet

A video detailing the achievements of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the world's largest aircraft carrier, during her maiden deployment to US 6th Fleet's area of operations. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk following an eight month deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914750
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-HJ055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160786
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
