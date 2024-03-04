Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Operates with US 6th Fleet

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    A video detailing the achievements of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the world's largest aircraft carrier, during her maiden deployment to US 6th Fleet's area of operations. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk following an eight month deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914750
    VIRIN: 240301-N-HJ055-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160786
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Europe
    CVN 78
    Ford
    US Navy
    Gerald

