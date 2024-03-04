USS Gerald R. Ford Operates with US 6th Fleet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video detailing the achievements of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the world's largest aircraft carrier, during her maiden deployment to US 6th Fleet's area of operations. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk following an eight month deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Mattingly)