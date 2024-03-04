Finnish and Swedish marines practise amphibious operations with other NATO Allies in northern Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Swedish and Finnish marines launched amphibious operations from a US Navy warship in the Norwegian Arctic as they were getting ready for exercise Nordic Response 2024, which is part of NATO’s major exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.



Two CB-90 fast assault boats from the Swedish Navy’s Amphibious Corps transported a Finnish marine rifle company and a detachment of Swedish marines to the rocky shores of Tovik, near Harstad. They were based on USS Gunston Hall, a US Navy Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship capable of hosting boats and amphibious vehicles in the vast, floodable ‘well deck’, which makes up most of its interior.



A platoon of French marines and a handful of Italian marines were also based on USS Gunston Hall, and participated in the joint training with the Swedish and Finnish troops.



During the exercise, USS Gunston Hall and its embarked Allied marine forces will operate in the fjords near Alta, as part of an amphibious task group led by the Italian Navy landing assault helicopter ship Giuseppe Garibaldi.



Footage includes shots of Swedish CB-90s transporting troops to shore; Finnish marines conducting a patrol; Italian Navy helicopters sling-loading a Finnish snow mobile to a drop zone; joint training conducted by Swedish and Italian marines; and interviews with Swedish and Finnish officers.



Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH MARINE CB-90 FAST ASSAULT BOATS MOVING THROUGH FJORD NEAR HARSTAD, NORWAY

(00:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – CB-90 CREW MEMBERS

(00:25) SLOW-MO SHOT (MUTE) – CB-90 MOVING THROUGH FJORD

(00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – CB-90s MOVING THROUGH FJORD

(00:44) MEDIUM SHOT – CB-90 CONDUCTING ‘COMBAT CRASH’ MANOEUVRE

(00:49) SLOW-MO SHOT (MUTE) - CB-90 CONDUCTING ‘COMBAT CRASH’ MANOEUVRE

(00:58) SLOW-MO SHOT (MUTE) – SWEDISH FLAG FLYING ON BACK OF CB-90

(01:01) VARIOUS SHOTS- SWEDISH MARINES PREPARING TO BOARD CB-90s ON BOARD USS GUNSTON HALL

(01:11) MEDIUM SHOT – US NAVY SAILOR GUIDES CB-90s TO USS GUNSTON HALL

(01:14) MEDIUM SHOT – SWEDISH MARINE STANDING IN SHIP AS FINNISH SOLDIERS BOARD CB-90s

(01:18) WIDE SHOT – FINNISH MARINES BOARDING CB-90

(01:23) MEDIUM SHOT – SWEDISH MARINES PREPARING NIGHT VISION OPTICS INSIDE CB-90

(01:28) CLOSE-UP – SWEDISH FLAG PATCH

(01:30) MEDIUM SHOT – SWEDISH MARINE EXITING CB-90

(01:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH MARINES EXITING CB-90s ON ROCKY SHORE

(01:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH MARINES MOVING ON SKIS

(02:02) MEDIUM SHOT – SWEDISH MARINE KEEPING A LOOK OUT AS TROOPS MOVE IN BACKGORUND

(02:07) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN NAVY EH-101-410 MERLIN HELICOPTER IN FLIGHT

(02:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN JOINT TERMINAL ATTACK CONTROLLER (JTAC)

(02:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN JTACS TALKING TO FINNISH MARINES AND PREPARING TO LAND AIRCRAFT

(02:28) MEDIUM SHOT – MERLINS ON APPROACH CARRYING FINNISH SNOW MOBILE IN SLING LOAD

(02:37) SLOW-MO SHOT (MUTE) – MERLINS ON APPROACH

(02:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH MARINE STARTING SNOW MOBILE AND DRIVING AWAY

(02:53) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH MARINE WATCHING CB-90s APPROACH

(02:58) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH MARINES BOARDING CB-90s

(03:02) WIDE SHOT – FINNISH MARINES BOARDING CB-90s

(03:06) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH MARINE CLOSING HATCHES ON CB-90

(03:10) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH MARINE IN GUN TURRET OF CB-90 WITH USS GUNSTON HALL IN BACKGROUND

(03:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – CB-90s ENTERING USS GUNSTON HALL

(03:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH MARINE FIRE SUPPORT TEAM CONDUCTING INTEGRATION TRAINING WITH ITALIAN JTACs AND FIRE SUPPORT MARINES

(04:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – CB-90s APPROACHING USS GUNSTON HALL

(04:28) WIDE SHOT – FLOOD GATE OPENING ON USS GUNSTON HALL

(04:31) MEDIUM SHOT – US NAVY SAILOR WAVING GREEN FLAG

(04:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – CB-90s ENTERING USS GUNSTON HALL

(04:55) WIDE SHOT – CB-90s SITTING IN DRAINED WELL DECK OF GUNSTON HALL



(04:59) SOUNDBITE (English) Swedish Amphibious Corps Captain Sjöström, 1st Marine Regiment, Swedish Navy

“The Swedish marine contribution to this exercise consists of two Combat Boat 90s and one J-FiST [Joint Fires Support Team] squad. The J-FiST is a squad with a JTAC [Joint Terminal Attack Controller] that controls airspace and fighter jets, and forward observers who control any type of fires, like artillery, mortars or naval gunfire.”



(05:21) SOUNDBITE (English) Swedish Amphibious Corps Captain Sjöström, 1st Marine Regiment

“For me, from the Stockholm Amphibious Regiment, our main task is to defend the Stockholm archipelago from any intruders. So when we do that, we’re using our Combat Boat 90s. The Combat Boat is a fast, really manoeuvrable boat that can go up to 40 knots, and in high speed, manoeuvre all around the Stockholm archipelago, day by night, summer and winter.”



(05:44) SOUNDBITE (English) Swedish Amphibious Corps Captain Sjöström, 1st Marine Regiment

“So as a Swede on the verge of joining NATO, it feels good. We will have 31 new partners, and we will make, together we will make Sweden and Europe safer and a more secure place. And Sweden will also contribute with our capabilities to NATO.”



(06:03) SOUNDBITE (English) Finnish Navy Major Bjørn Røberg, Nyland Brigade

“Finnish marines will operate from USS Gunston Hall together with the Italian, French and Swedish marines doing amphibious operations up in northern Norway.”



(06:13) SOUNDBITE (English) Finnish Navy Major Bjørn Røberg, Nyland Brigade

“The experience on USS Gunston Hall has been great so far. We were very warmly welcomed, the crew is amazing, and all the support we’ve received so far has been excellent.”



(06:25) SOUNDBITE (English) Finnish Navy Major Bjørn Røberg, Nyland Brigade

“The cooperation between the Nyland Brigade and the Swedish Amphibious Regiment, you could say that it goes back hundreds of years, when we were part of Sweden. Even dating back to those days, our brigade is founded by a Swedish King. But yeah, we have had deep cooperation for decades now. And it’s gone to a level where we can…a Swedish company can come to Finland, report in to the battalion commander and three hours from that, they can do a combined mission already.”



## END ##



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.