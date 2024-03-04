B-roll: 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcome home and uncasing ceremony from a 9-month training rotation from Korea. 2SBCT Soldiers were training with Republic of Korea Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914746
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-MQ814-3572
|Filename:
|DOD_110160745
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2SBCT Welcome Home, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
