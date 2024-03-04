Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Welcome Home

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    B-roll: 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcome home and uncasing ceremony from a 9-month training rotation from Korea. 2SBCT Soldiers were training with Republic of Korea Soldiers.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Fort Carson
    Army
    Steadfast and Loyal
    welcome home ceremony

