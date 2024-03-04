Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers prepare and load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 5, 2024. The combined and joint operation included U.S. Air Forces Central C-130 aircraft and U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers specialized in the aerial delivery of U.S. and Jordanian assistance supplies. (U.S. Air Force Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914743
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-JT564-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160727
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
