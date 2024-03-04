Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Annual Award Hype Reel

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hailey Farrell 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The video was created as a hype reel for the 2023 Annual Awards at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 24, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914742
    VIRIN: 240301-F-HF999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160725
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2023 Annual Award Hype Reel, by A1C Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    AFGSC
    Annual Awards

