Annual MHS Excellence Awards Ceremony 2024

February 15, 2024 - Awards and presentations honoring the advancements made by the men and women of the Military Health Systems, including the advancements of women physicians in military medicine, nursing leadership, and advancements towards high reliability in healthcare.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914740
|VIRIN:
|240305-O-CQ400-1082
|Filename:
|DOD_110160699
|Length:
|00:32:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
