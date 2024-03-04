Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th ARS return from home from deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron and 6th Maintenance Group return to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from deployment, March 4, 2024. The 50th ARS returned from a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility where they performed around the clock air refueling operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914738
    VIRIN: 240304-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160663
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS return from home from deployment, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    MacDill
    Air refueling
    deployment
    50th ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT