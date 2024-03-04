50th ARS return from home from deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron and 6th Maintenance Group return to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from deployment, March 4, 2024. The 50th ARS returned from a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility where they performed around the clock air refueling operations.