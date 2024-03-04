50th ARS return from home from deployment

Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron and 6th Maintenance Group return to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from deployment, March 4, 2024. The 50th ARS returned from a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility where they performed around the clock air refueling operations.
|03.04.2024
|03.05.2024 11:13
|B-Roll
|914738
|240304-F-IA158-1001
|DOD_110160663
|00:02:31
|TAMPA, FL, US
