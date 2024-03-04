Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15E Taxiway Land

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ID, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd and Airman Keagan Lee

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air force F-15E Strike Eagle's land on the taxiway at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 13, 2024. This training was done to simulate landing in austere environments to exercise agile combat skills. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd and Airman Keagan Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914730
    VIRIN: 240213-F-DU754-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160581
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: ID, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Taxiway Land, by A1C Alexandria Byrd and Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT