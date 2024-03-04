U.S. Air force F-15E Strike Eagle's land on the taxiway at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 13, 2024. This training was done to simulate landing in austere environments to exercise agile combat skills. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd and Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914730
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-DU754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160581
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ID, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-15E Taxiway Land, by A1C Alexandria Byrd and Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-15E Strike Eagle
LEAVE A COMMENT