    STARCOM Patching Ceremony

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Jason Davis, Airman 1st Class Victoria Edwards, Airman 1st Class Emily Huber, Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb, Airman 1st Class Manuel Mejia Diaz and Adam White

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Just two days before graduation from USSF Basic Military Training, each new Guardian is bestowed a symbol of their entry into the United States Space Force: their first Space Force patch. This isn’t just any patch—it’s one that has already seen service, worn by a current Guardian, symbolizing a shared connection within the service.

    Accompanying this patch comes a personal touch—a hand-written note from a fellow Guardian, welcoming them into the Space Force family.

    Guardian Patching Ceremony USSF United States Space Force SpaceForceNewswire STARCOM BMT

