Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Healing Journey Begins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Day 1 of the Warrior CARE at the Westin Lake Las Vegas. As the journey begins for these warriors, a whole new group of athlete warriors began arriving for the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials to be held on Nellis AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914728
    VIRIN: 240304-O-OR487-7320
    PIN: 240304-A
    Filename: DOD_110160537
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Healing Journey Begins, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT