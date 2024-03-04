RAF Mildenhall Airmen wish Joe R. Urice Happy 100th Birthday

Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing wished Joe. R. Urice, 100 Bomb Group veteran, happy 100th birthday at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Urice was a B-17 tail gunner of the 100 BG during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914724
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-AB266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160396
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
