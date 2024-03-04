Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Airmen wish Joe R. Urice Happy 100th Birthday

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing wished Joe. R. Urice, 100 Bomb Group veteran, happy 100th birthday at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Urice was a B-17 tail gunner of the 100 BG during World War II.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914724
    VIRIN: 240301-F-AB266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160396
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Airmen wish Joe R. Urice Happy 100th Birthday, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    100BG

