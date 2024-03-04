Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Values

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jason Graham 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Capt. Colin Day and Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) speak about the command's values and what each means to them. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jason Graham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914721
    VIRIN: 240306-N-UI304-5084
    Filename: DOD_110160363
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

