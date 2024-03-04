Flintlock 24 Final Planning Event

Special Operations Command Africa and the Ghana Armed Forces hosted the Final Planning Event for Flintlock 2024 in Accra, Ghana, from February 26 to March 1, 2024. Flintlock 2024 is in final planning stages and expected to occur in the spring of 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations forces exercise, which aims to strengthen partner force collaboration in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, integrate across borders, and provide security for their people, while respecting human rights and building trust with civilian populations. (U.S. Department of defense video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
