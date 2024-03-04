Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Garlow shares family WWII legacy

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, shares his family lineage and their role during WWII at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Garlow had three family members who served during WWII, and one was assigned to the 100th Bomb Group and flew on multiple missions on the B-17 Flying Fortress out of Thorpe Abbotts, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th bomb group
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Bloody hundredth

