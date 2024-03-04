Col. Garlow shares family WWII legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, shares his family lineage and their role during WWII at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Garlow had three family members who served during WWII, and one was assigned to the 100th Bomb Group and flew on multiple missions on the B-17 Flying Fortress out of Thorpe Abbotts, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)