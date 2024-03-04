Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 - Senior Enlisted Forum - BROLL

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    02.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Senior Enlisted Representatives from across the African continent took part in the Senior Enlisted Forum during the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. The purpose of the African Air Chiefs Symposium is to provide senior leaders with a forum to cross talk strategy on common challenges while advancing regional and continental airpower development. (Department of Defense video by A1C Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914708
    VIRIN: 240228-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160181
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    TAGS

    Tunisia
    AFAFRICA
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AAAF
    AACS 22
    Association of African Air Forces

