African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 - Senior Enlisted Forum - BROLL

Senior Enlisted Representatives from across the African continent took part in the Senior Enlisted Forum during the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. The purpose of the African Air Chiefs Symposium is to provide senior leaders with a forum to cross talk strategy on common challenges while advancing regional and continental airpower development. (Department of Defense video by A1C Gabriel Held)