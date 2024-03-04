We Are Warfighters (SMSgt Jessica Doerner Profile)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Doerner, 609th Air Operations Center, battle cab superintendent, shares her boxing experience and thoughts on competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)