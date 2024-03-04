U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Doerner, 609th Air Operations Center, battle cab superintendent, shares her boxing experience and thoughts on competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 07:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914706
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-BQ566-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110160162
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We Are Warfighters (SMSgt Jessica Doerner Profile), by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
