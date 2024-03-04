Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are Warfighters (SMSgt Jessica Doerner Profile)

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Doerner, 609th Air Operations Center, battle cab superintendent, shares her boxing experience and thoughts on competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 07:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914706
    VIRIN: 240305-F-BQ566-1003
    Filename: DOD_110160162
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    Al Udeid Air Base
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    Developing Warfighters
    Rumble in the Deid II

