The African Air Chiefs Symposium, hosted by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, gathered 37 African nations to identify key challenges confronting African Air Chiefs, strengthen partner networks and discuss strategic airlift on the continent. (Department of Defense video by A1C Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 07:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914705
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-XX926-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110160135
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|SFAX, TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 Sfax Air Base Visit BROLL, by A1C Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
