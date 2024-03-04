We Are Warfighters (SSgt Terrence Crenshaw Profile)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrence Crenshaw, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle management technician, shares his boxing experience and thoughts on competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
