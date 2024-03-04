U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nichole Perez, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, unit security forces travel representative, shares her thoughts before competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held March 9, 2024 at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 04:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914701
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-BQ566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160089
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, We Are Warfighters (SSgt Perez Profile), by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT