African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 General Assembly BROLL

BROLL taken during a General Assembly of African Air Chiefs during the African Air Chiefs Symposium, Feb 26, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. The African Air Chiefs Symposium provides a platform to discuss common interests on the continent and strengthen cooperation among African Air Chiefs to develop airpower solutions. (Department of Defense video by A1C Gabriel Held)