BROLL taken during a General Assembly of African Air Chiefs during the African Air Chiefs Symposium, Feb 26, 2024, in Tunis, Tunisia. The African Air Chiefs Symposium provides a platform to discuss common interests on the continent and strengthen cooperation among African Air Chiefs to develop airpower solutions. (Department of Defense video by A1C Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914700
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-XX926-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110160085
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Air Chiefs Symposium 2024 General Assembly BROLL, by A1C Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT