Transfer of Authority Held at Camp Casey

Col. Jeffrey Barta (incoming), 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander, and Col. Keith Benedict (outgoing), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Commander, take part in a transfer of authority ceremony at the Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The rotational force consisted of about 3,500 troops and 1,500 vehicles and is roughly the same size as its predecessor. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
