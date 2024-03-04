Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transfer of Authority Held at Camp Casey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    Col. Jeffrey Barta (incoming), 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander, and Col. Keith Benedict (outgoing), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Commander, take part in a transfer of authority ceremony at the Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The rotational force consisted of about 3,500 troops and 1,500 vehicles and is roughly the same size as its predecessor. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914698
    VIRIN: 240229-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160052
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority Held at Camp Casey, by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Transfer of Authority
    TOA
    3rd Cavalry Regiment
    Hanson Field House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT