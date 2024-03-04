Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel Participate in J-10 Petroleum Operations Training Course

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    Lavell Anderson, J-10 petroleum ops training course coordinator, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Russell Fox, a course participant, talk about the quality control process for military petroleum, and what the J-10 course covers on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Participants began with introductory classroom courses before moving onto the hands-on section at the base laboratories. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:46
    Fuel

    gas
    training
    lab
    fueler
    J-10
    Petroleum Ops Training

