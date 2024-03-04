Lavell Anderson, J-10 petroleum ops training course coordinator, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Russell Fox, a course participant, talk about the quality control process for military petroleum, and what the J-10 course covers on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Participants began with introductory classroom courses before moving onto the hands-on section at the base laboratories. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914685
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-KQ035-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110159908
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Participate in J-10 Petroleum Operations Training Course, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fuel
LEAVE A COMMENT