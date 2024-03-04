Personnel Participate in J-10 Petroleum Operations Training Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lavell Anderson, J-10 petroleum ops training course coordinator, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Russell Fox, a course participant, talk about the quality control process for military petroleum, and what the J-10 course covers on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Participants began with introductory classroom courses before moving onto the hands-on section at the base laboratories. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)