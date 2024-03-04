Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Zachary Rodgers Speaks on Volunteer Experience

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell and Cpl. Jangwoo Ha

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Rodgers, volunteer for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program, discusses his involvement in a volunteer event on Ikseonwon Orphanage, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held to give U.S. servicemembers the opportunity to provide morale to the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914681
    VIRIN: 240224-F-WM701-1001
    Filename: DOD_110159904
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    BOSS
    Volunteering
    community involvement
    orphans
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers
    Ikseonwon Orphanage

