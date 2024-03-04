U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Rodgers, volunteer for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program, discusses his involvement in a volunteer event on Ikseonwon Orphanage, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held to give U.S. servicemembers the opportunity to provide morale to the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914681
|VIRIN:
|240224-F-WM701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110159904
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Zachary Rodgers Speaks on Volunteer Experience, by A1C Trevor Bell and CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Outreach
LEAVE A COMMENT