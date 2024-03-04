2-2 SBCT conducts M4/MG training with the Royal Thai Army in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army conduct a M4 and Machine Gun range including concurrent training during joint exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)