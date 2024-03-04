Royal Thai and South Korean Navy landing ferry Thai, South Korean, and U.S. marines and sailors ashore during exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at Hat Yao beach, Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and is a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914660
|VIRIN:
|240228-Z-EJ372-4193
|Filename:
|DOD_110159729
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 2024 Amphibious Exercise overlook, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT