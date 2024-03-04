Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2024 Amphibious Exercise overlook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Royal Thai and South Korean Navy landing ferry Thai, South Korean, and U.S. marines and sailors ashore during exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at Hat Yao beach, Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and is a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914660
    VIRIN: 240228-Z-EJ372-4193
    Filename: DOD_110159729
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2024 Amphibious Exercise overlook, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold 2024, Amphibious Landing, Marine Corps, Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT