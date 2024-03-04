Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH continues to prepare to disconnect

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) continue defueling residual fuel at the Underground Pump House located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 4, 2024, where personnel are preparing to disconnect the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) from the Underground Pump House. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914656
    VIRIN: 240304-A-EE372-1501
    Filename: DOD_110159707
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

