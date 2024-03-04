JTF-RH continues to prepare to disconnect

Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) continue defueling residual fuel at the Underground Pump House located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 4, 2024, where personnel are preparing to disconnect the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) from the Underground Pump House. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 20:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914656
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-EE372-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_110159707
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
